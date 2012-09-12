Clinton Pays Tribute to Slain Ambassador

Posted on by kpayeditor

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans who were killed in an attack on a U.S. consulate last night had been “committed to helping the Libyan people reach for a better future.” Ambassador Chris Stevens was a career diplomat who was confirmed as ambassador to Libya by the Senate earlier this year. He had already served two tours in Libya, and had run the office in Benghazi during the revolt against Moammar Gadhafi. Clinton said Stevens had a “passion for service, for diplomacy and for the Libyan people.” She says he was dedicated to “advancing closer ties with the people of the Middle East and North Africa.” The secretary of state says Stevens “risked his own life to lend the Libyan people a helping hand to build the foundation for a new, free nation”

Advertisements

Filed under: National News |