Man Found in Basement After Chico Foot Chase

Posted on September 13, 2012 by kpayeditor

Chico Police say a man who ran from an officer Wednesday was found hiding in a basement and arrested. Police say an officer tried to contact Reynaldo Perez on the Esplanade near Umpqua Bank, following a report of a “suspicious person,” when the man took off on foot, jumping fences and prompting a chase. A bank employee reported Perez looked similar to a man who robbed the bank with a knife in August. A police dog tracked Perez to a basement on Laburnum Avenue, where he was taken into custody. He’s facing charges including resisting arrest and violation of parole.

Local News

