North State Man Dies from West Nile Virus

Posted on by kpayeditor

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) – A Northern California man has died from the West Nile virus, the state’s fifth death to the mosquito-borne virus this year. The Sacramento Bee says 74-year-old Howard Stolz of Placer County died Saturday after being hospitalized for 10 days with encephalitis, a severe neuroinvasive condition brought on by the virus. Placer County stretches from the suburbs of Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and the Nevada border. Four other Californians have died from West Nile this year. The virus is spread by mosquitoes. One out of every 150 infected people develop severe symptoms, including neck stiffness, disorientation, coma and paralysis.

Advertisements

Filed under: State News |