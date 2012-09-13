Obama: Egypt not an Ally or Enemy

Posted on by kpayeditor

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama says in an interview that the U.S. would not consider Egypt an ally, “but we don’t consider them an enemy.” Obama says in an interview with the Spanish-language network Telemundo that Egypt is a “new government that is trying to find its way.” He warns that if the Egyptian government takes actions showing “they’re not taking responsibility,” then it would “be a real big problem.” The president discussed the Middle East in the aftermath of protests at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo that led to crowds climbing the embassy walls and tearing down an American flag. It coincided with attacks on the U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi that led to the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

