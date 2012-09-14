Two People Dead Following Magalia Shooting

Posted on September 14, 2012 by kpayeditor

Butte County investigators are trying to piece together what happened in a Magalia home following a double shooting. Two people, a mother and son, suffered gunshot wounds Thursday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two as 50 year old Kelli Leroux and 25 year old Travis Leroux. Both died at the scene. Authorities say the two were discovered at a home on Fir Haven Drive after Thomas Leroux came home from work. Investigators say initial reports indicated the possibility of a “murder-suicide” but no determination will be made until after autopsies and the investigation is complete. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional details about the shooting.

