Two Suspects in Different Robberies Arrested in Chico

Chico Police nabbing two suspects in two different robberies by making one traffic stop. Police say they received information from local bank staff about “suspicious circumstances” at the US Bank on the Esplanade Thursday afternoon. A bank employee reported a woman wearing a wig and a man wearing sunglasses immediately left the bank after a manager said hello to the couple. Police stopped the pair in an SUV around East and Cohasset and say a loaded handgun fell to the ground when the passenger opened the vehicle door. 36 year old Emily Clark of Willows was arrested in connection to a Dollar Store robbery earlier this month in Chico. 57 year old Gary Belcher is a suspect in a Corning bank robbery.

